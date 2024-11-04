"IPL 2025 mega auction expected to be held in Riyadh", sources

Ahead of the IPL 2025, three Indian stars will be available for the captaincy slot for the teams which are looking for a new skipper. Kolkata Knight Riders released Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals released Rishabh Pant, followed by Lucknow Super Giants who did the same with KL Rahul

The mega auction of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is likely to be held in Riyadh at the end of November, according to the sources.

All 10 IPL franchises have submitted their list of retained players for the IPL 2025. The franchises have retained players which they feel will be crucial for the IPL 2025 and now the focus shifts towards the mega auction.

According to sources, the IPL auction will be in Riyadh, the dates are likely to be November 24 to 25.

The retention lists of all ten franchises for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season next year were finally unveiled last week, with several big guns, including Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell, Faf Du Plessis, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and many more were allowed to enter the auction by their respective franchises.

The teams retained a total of 46 players while investing a cumulative sum of Rs 558.5 crore. Out of a total of 46 players retained across all franchises, 36 players are Indian. Out of these, 10 players are uncapped Indian stars.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, three Indian stars will be available for the captaincy slot for the teams which are looking for a new skipper. Kolkata Knight Riders released Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals released Rishabh Pant, followed by Lucknow Super Giants who did the same with KL Rahul.

Notably, no England players were retained by franchises this time around. Various star players like Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, and Will Jacks were let go.

These players missed out on some part of their season due to international commitments, while Harry Brook pulled out due to personal reasons. England batter Jason Roy pulled out of the IPL ahead of this season due to personal reasons. These developments damaged the team balance at times, with several teams dependent on their overseas talent.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians retained the services of their stars Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. There were speculations that the franchise would also go for Ishan Kishan, but was not added to their retention.

This retention strategy allows MI to maintain a robust Indian contingent, leaving them with Rs 45 crore to further bolster their squad in the auction.

In contrast, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have taken a more selective approach, retaining only three players. Virat Kohli commands the highest retention fee at Rs 21 crore, alongside Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal. This strategy leaves RCB with the second-largest purse of Rs 83 crore.

The Punjab Kings have surprised many by opting not to retain any capped players. Their two retentions, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, indicate a shift towards nurturing young talent. With the largest purse remaining at Rs 110.5 crore.

Rajasthan Royals have largely solidified their batting order, retaining a strong lineup but seeking an additional opener. Entering the auction with the smallest purse at Rs 41 crore.

For Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni is once again set to participate in the upcoming season of the IPL after he was retained as an uncapped player by the five-time champions.

CSK's strategy is likely to focus on blending seasoned players with fresh talent, maintaining the balance that has driven their past successes. Besides Dhoni, their retained players include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Matheesha Pathirana.

