Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > How snooker stalwart Adit Raja works and plays

How snooker stalwart Adit Raja works and plays!

Updated on: 30 January,2025 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Maharashtra No.1 player in 15 Red Snooker plays on weekends and works as head of an organisation during the week

How snooker stalwart Adit Raja works and plays!

Adit Raja goes for a shot. Pic/Adit Raja collection

How snooker stalwart Adit Raja works and plays!
While the debate rages on about ideal work hours in a week, there is simply no time limit when it comes to pursuing your passion. Snooker ace Adit Raja is one such example — love your work and still pursue your sporting passion.


In November last year, Raja clinched his maiden Senior state title in 15 Red Snooker, beating Sumit Ahuja 5-1 in the final. 


It was a double whammy for Raja as he was crowned the new No.1 of Maharashtra state in the 15 Red Snooker by the Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM). 


The astonishing part of Raja’s feat is that he achieved the Numero Uno ranking despite playing snooker just on the weekends. 

During the week, Raja, in his formal attire, is busy in his Dadar office burning the midnight, oil dealing in his family business. “Coming from a family that is business oriented, turning to it was quite an obvious choice. But I got hooked on to snooker when I was 17. I first started playing at pool parlours and then after a few months I entered a gymkhana where I first saw a professional snooker table. Ever since then, the sport has become my biggest passion,” Raja said. 

“I am aware about the debate around working hours, and everyone is entitled to their opinion. I believe that if you really enjoy what you do, you don’t need to work according to the clock. Regardless of how many hours you work, it is important to have a passion apart from work.

“Snooker is meditative to me, almost therapeutic. The creative juices start flowing, and with that, I get into a state of flow, and I wouldn’t replace that time for anything else. It works wonders for my mental health,” Raja asserted. 

Despite just being a player-who-plays-on-the-weekends, there was no dearth of competitive spirit in Raja’s pursuit. “The fact that snooker doesn’t get the desired eyeballs especially in our country was another reason that I took to business full time. But the passion for the sport was undiminished and I ensured that through the weekends, it stays alive. I am glad it is very much alive and kicking,” he said with a chuckle. 

Raja is now focused on maintaining his No.1 rank while maintaining his full time attention on his office desk. “Achieving the No.1 rank is indeed an honour but it also brings with it pressure of being in that position. I am focused on my next assignments and hope to give my best,” he signed off.

