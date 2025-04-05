Breaking News
32-year-old arrested for house-breaking, theft cases in Mumbai's Mulund area
MHADA holds 'Janta Darbar' in Mumbai to resolve residents' grievances
Vikhroli Flyover project nears completion as BMC plans to open it by May-end
Civic chief expresses displeasure over slow pace of road concretisation work
Mumbai cops say Saif's attacker could flee to Bangladesh if granted bail
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > French DJ Hugel of Bella Ciao remix fame to perform in India this April check all the details here

French DJ Hugel of 'Bella Ciao' remix fame to perform in India this April; check all the details here

Updated on: 05 April,2025 05:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The French DJ and music producer is set to make his debut in India with his sole performance in Mumbai on April 21 at Dome SVP Stadium in Worli

French DJ Hugel of 'Bella Ciao' remix fame to perform in India this April; check all the details here

The French DJ is known for his deep house, Latin-infused and high-octane EDM. Photo Courtesy: Team Innovation

Listen to this article
French DJ Hugel of 'Bella Ciao' remix fame to perform in India this April; check all the details here
x
00:00

Platinum French DJ and producer Hugel is set to make his debut in India with his sole performance in Mumbai on April 21 at Dome SVP Stadium in Worli.


The French DJ is known for his deep house, Latin-infused and high-octane EDM. Among his most popular hits is the 2018 remix of ‘Bella Ciao’ that catapulted him into the spotlight, making him a favorite among music enthusiasts worldwide.


Ahead of the show, Hugel states, “For me, every set is a chance to lose yourself in the music, to feel the energy of the crowd, and create something truly unforgettable. I can't wait to bring that vibe to Mumbai."


After hosting a successful sold-out show featuring Keinemusik’s &ME which saw the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Suhana Khan, Ibraham Ali Khan in attendance, the artist is being brought to India by Team Innovation in association with Paradox and Spacebound.

Tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

worli things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news culture news Music Mumbai music

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK