French DJ Hugel of 'Bella Ciao' remix fame to perform in India this April; check all the details here

The French DJ and music producer is set to make his debut in India with his sole performance in Mumbai on April 21 at Dome SVP Stadium in Worli

The French DJ is known for his deep house, Latin-infused and high-octane EDM. Photo Courtesy: Team Innovation

Platinum French DJ and producer Hugel is set to make his debut in India with his sole performance in Mumbai on April 21 at Dome SVP Stadium in Worli.

The French DJ is known for his deep house, Latin-infused and high-octane EDM. Among his most popular hits is the 2018 remix of ‘Bella Ciao’ that catapulted him into the spotlight, making him a favorite among music enthusiasts worldwide.

Ahead of the show, Hugel states, “For me, every set is a chance to lose yourself in the music, to feel the energy of the crowd, and create something truly unforgettable. I can't wait to bring that vibe to Mumbai."

After hosting a successful sold-out show featuring Keinemusik’s &ME which saw the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Suhana Khan, Ibraham Ali Khan in attendance, the artist is being brought to India by Team Innovation in association with Paradox and Spacebound.

Tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com.