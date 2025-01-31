Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for Australia as this star player gets ruled out

Cricket Australia in a statement released said that Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 which will be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 10 to March 9. According to a few reports, the all-rounder's feature in the IPL 2025 also hangs in doubt

Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Australia's premier all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the marquee event. It is also said that his feature in the Indian Premier League is also doubtful following the lower back pain that has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation.

Cricket Australia in a statement released said that Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 which will be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 10 to March 9. According to a few reports, the all-rounder's feature in the IPL 2025 also hangs in doubt.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC men's Champion's Trophy with ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction," CA said in a release.

"The National Selection Panel and Australian men's medical team ruled Marsh out of the tournament with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation."

"His lower back pain flared in recent weeks leading the NSP to make the longer term decision for Marsh to complete a more extended period of rehabilitation," it added.

Cricket Australia's national panel will hold a meeting soon to name the replacement of Mitchell Marsh who was picked for the Champions Trophy 2025. Other than him, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis have also been named in Australia's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

"Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan. The NSP will meet to decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course.

"The deadline for the final squads for the ICC men's Champion's Trophy is prior to Wednesday 12 February,¿ CA said.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) acquired the services of Mitchell Marsh. The cash-rich league is all set to kick start on March 23.

Marsh was dropped in favour of Beau Webster for the final Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy which concluded earlier this month.

He had an ordinary run in the four Tests. The right-arm medium pacer did not share much workload with the front-line bowlers and managed to score in double digits only once in seven innings.

(With PTI Inputs)