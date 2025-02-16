For Harbhajan Singh, the difference in the form that both sides have boasted before the tournament proves to be a reason for India's success in their upcoming encounter against Pakistan. India and Pakistan, last meeting in the Champions Trophy history was in the 2017 final

Harbhajan Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Harbhajan Singh predicts winner of "overhyped" CT 2025 India-Pakistan clash x 00:00

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has cautioned fans not to expect much entertainment in the mega clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

India-Pakistan has always been a stand-out and intense rivalry in cricket. After playing a dramatic match during the T20 World Cup 2024, India and Pakistan are set to add a new chapter to their cricketing history.

India and Pakistan, last meeting in the Champions Trophy history was in the 2017 final. Under Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy, Pakistan lifted the Champions Trophy title with a 180-run win against India.

But ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Harbhajan Singh doesn't expect the India-Pakistan match to provide much entertainment, considering the gap between the two sides.

Also Read: WPL 2025, GG vs UPW: Priya Mishra's three-wicket haul restricts Warriorz to 143 runs

"We will discuss the overhyped match between India and Pakistan. Yes, it is overhyped because there is nothing in it. India is a strong team. Pakistan is inconsistent. If you compare the numbers with the Indian team, the picture will become clear," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

During the buildup of the marquee event, India will enter the tournament with a scorching form. Days before the Champions Trophy, the Rohit Sharma-led side swept the ODI series away with a 3-0 win over England.

On the other hand, Pakistan, on their home turf, lost the ODI Tri-nation series against South Africa and New Zealand. The hosts comprehensively lost the first game against the Kiwis but found their rhythm by chasing down a record 353-run target against South Africa in Karachi.

In the final, New Zealand edged out the Men in Green without breaking a sweat, establishing their supremacy before playing the tournament opener against Pakistan on Wednesday.

For Harbhajan Singh, the difference in the form that both sides have boasted before the tournament proves to be a reason for India's success in their upcoming encounter against Pakistan.

"I think the Pakistan team is undercooked. Apart from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, there are not many batters. I feel it will be a one-sided game. I don't think there will be much entertainment. I think in this contest, India is far ahead," Harbhajan Singh added.

(With ANI Inputs)