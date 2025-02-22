Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Virat Kohli zeroes in on spin practice a day before Pakistan face off

Virat Kohli zeroes in on spin practice a day before Pakistan face-off

Updated on: 22 February,2025 04:24 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pakistan have a part time left-arm spinner in Khushdil Shah, while Salman Agha bowls off-spin

Virat Kohli zeroes in on spin practice a day before Pakistan face-off

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Virat Kohli zeroes in on spin practice a day before Pakistan face-off
x
00:00

Virat Kohli was all business the day before the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, arriving at the ICC Academy two hours ahead of the scheduled practice session to address his challenges against spin.


Kohli, who had previously struggled with deliveries outside the off-stump from pacers during India's Test tour of Australia, has recently shown vulnerability against spin in the ODIs he has played.


The 36-year-old was dismissed by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in India’s opening Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Thursday, marking his sixth consecutive dismissal in ODIs against spinners.


Attempting to cut Hossain, Kohli was caught at backward point. In the preceding home series against England, leg-spinner Adil Rashid had also gotten the better of him.

The former India captain will have to deal with the likes of Abrar Ahmed when India takes on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Irrespective of his form, Kohli's commitment towards the game cannot be questioned and his exemplary work ethic was on display as he turned up for training much before the rest of his teammates, who too arrived an hour earlier than scheduled time.

It was not a surprise that the majority of the net bowlers he faced were spinners, including a couple of leg-break bowlers, as many off-spinners and a left-arm spinner.

Pakistan have a part time left-arm spinner in Khushdil Shah, while Salman Agha bowls off-spin.

With due respect to the opposition, Indian batters would be fancying themselves against the Pakistan spin attack. The main challenge for them will come from the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah who all are under pressure after an underwhelming opening game against New Zealand.

While India are sitting comfortably after the win over Bangladesh, Pakistan find themselves in a must-win situation.

The wicket is expected to be on the slower side, bringing a battery of Indian spinners into the game.

India have five spinners in the squad, including two specialists in Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, while the all-rounders who bowl spin are Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Pakistan cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK