Virat Kohli was all business the day before the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, arriving at the ICC Academy two hours ahead of the scheduled practice session to address his challenges against spin.

Kohli, who had previously struggled with deliveries outside the off-stump from pacers during India's Test tour of Australia, has recently shown vulnerability against spin in the ODIs he has played.

The 36-year-old was dismissed by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in India’s opening Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Thursday, marking his sixth consecutive dismissal in ODIs against spinners.

Attempting to cut Hossain, Kohli was caught at backward point. In the preceding home series against England, leg-spinner Adil Rashid had also gotten the better of him.

The former India captain will have to deal with the likes of Abrar Ahmed when India takes on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Irrespective of his form, Kohli's commitment towards the game cannot be questioned and his exemplary work ethic was on display as he turned up for training much before the rest of his teammates, who too arrived an hour earlier than scheduled time.

It was not a surprise that the majority of the net bowlers he faced were spinners, including a couple of leg-break bowlers, as many off-spinners and a left-arm spinner.

Pakistan have a part time left-arm spinner in Khushdil Shah, while Salman Agha bowls off-spin.

With due respect to the opposition, Indian batters would be fancying themselves against the Pakistan spin attack. The main challenge for them will come from the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah who all are under pressure after an underwhelming opening game against New Zealand.

While India are sitting comfortably after the win over Bangladesh, Pakistan find themselves in a must-win situation.

The wicket is expected to be on the slower side, bringing a battery of Indian spinners into the game.

India have five spinners in the squad, including two specialists in Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, while the all-rounders who bowl spin are Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

