India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE. Pic/PTI

Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 101 off 129 balls against Bangladesh in India’s Champions Trophy opener in Dubai is the result of a changed approach. The India vice-captain was watchful, less aggressive and more responsible as he carried his bat through.

mid-day has learnt that Gill has changed his approach not just towards his cricket, but also towards life. According to a source, the player has been told to curb his off-field activities. “Shubman has changed a lot, not just in cricket, but also in life. He has been told to curb his off-field activities [social life as well as social media life] and focus more on his game as the selectors have big plans for him — like his elevation to vice-captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both attacking players, so Gill has been told by the selectors to take it easy and look to play a pivotal role by batting deep,” the source told mid-day.

According to former India spinner and selector Sarandeep Singh, Gill’s innings against Bangladesh was a disciplined one. “He returned from Australia and played Ranji Trophy and scored a century against Karnataka. The century against Bangladesh shows he can handle pressure well,” said Sarandeep.

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim is also happy with Gill’s transformation. “The most important aspect is that he was previously a contributor, but has now become a match-winner,” said Karim.