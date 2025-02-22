Breaking News
Not much hype around Indo-Pak match: Kaneria

Updated on: 23 February,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
“The scenario is crystal clear. I don’t think there is much hype this time because Pakistan is not playing good cricket. India are playing excellent cricket,” the 44-year-old said

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria expressed concerns about Pakistan’s preparations ahead of their marquee Champions Trophy clash against India in Dubai on Sunday.


“The scenario is crystal clear. I don’t think there is much hype this time because Pakistan is not playing good cricket. India are playing excellent cricket,” the 44-year-old said.


He pointed to Pakistan’s recent struggles, including a disappointing Tri-Nation Series campaign and a 1-1 draw against the West Indies in a home Test series.

