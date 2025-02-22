Not much hype around Indo-Pak match: Kaneria

“The scenario is crystal clear. I don’t think there is much hype this time because Pakistan is not playing good cricket. India are playing excellent cricket,” the 44-year-old said

Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria expressed concerns about Pakistan’s preparations ahead of their marquee Champions Trophy clash against India in Dubai on Sunday.

He pointed to Pakistan’s recent struggles, including a disappointing Tri-Nation Series campaign and a 1-1 draw against the West Indies in a home Test series.

