Elena Rybakina. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Elena Rybakina teams up with Goran Ivanisevic as new coach ahead of WTA final x 00:00

World No. 5 Elena Rybakina has officially appointed former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic as her new coach for the 2025 season, ahead of the WTA Finals, set to begin on November 2.



Ivanisevic, a towering figure in tennis, famously made history in 2001 as the first wildcard to win Wimbledon. More recently, he played a pivotal role in Novak Djokovic's career, coaching him to nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before their partnership ended in March of this year. Since then, Djokovic has yet to claim another major, though he did win his first Olympic gold in Paris.

Rybakina expressed her excitement about the partnership, emphasizing Ivanisevic’s unique experience and expertise. “I’m really looking forward to this partnership. I think he’s a great champion, and he has so much experience. I’m looking forward to starting,” she shared about her new coach. “For me, it was important to get better, and with the help of the agents, we connected and decided to start working together. Of course, it’s a big change, but I think it’s going to be a good change.”

Ivanisevic, too, sounded enthusiastic about returning to the tour, this time with a WTA player, sharing his excitement on Instagram: “Excited about coming back on Tour. This time, it’s time for some WTA action. Happy to join your team, Elena Rybakina.”

Rybakina has shown impressive resilience this year despite challenges. Her season began with three titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, and Stuttgart. However, illnesses and injuries kept her from other tournaments, including a heartbreaking withdrawal from the US Open due to a lower-back injury and the Olympics due to bronchitis. She made an impressive run to the Wimbledon semi-finals but fell in three sets to Barbora Krejcikova.

