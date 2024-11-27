Breaking News
Messi’s son debuts at Argentina youth event

Updated on: 28 November,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
AP , PTI |

The team also played on Tuesday.

Messi's son debuts at Argentina youth event

Representation pic

Thiago Messi, the eldest son of the Argentina star, has made his debut in the “Newell’s Cup” tournament in the countryside city of Rosario.


Also Read: We’re fragile, unstable: Pep after 3-3 draw v Feyenoord


The 12-year-old Messi played with the No. 10 jersey of an Inter Miami youth team, which lost 1-0 on Monday to host Newell’s Old Boys in the traditional under-13 competition. The team also played on Tuesday.


argentina sports news football

