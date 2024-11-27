We’re fragile, unstable: Pep after 3-3 draw v Feyenoord

A point did snap City’s five-game losing streak, but did little to inspire confidence ahead of Sunday’s daunting trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool

Erling Haaland after Man City’s 3-3 draw at home v Feyenoord on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said a 3-3 draw in the Champions League against Feyenoord felt like another defeat after his side blew a 3-0 lead in the final 15 minutes on Tuesday.

A point did snap City’s five-game losing streak, but did little to inspire confidence ahead of Sunday’s daunting trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool. It is the first time City had failed to win a match they led by three goals since 1989 and the first time ever it had happened in the final 15 minutes of a Champions League game.

Pep Guardiola

But the defensive frailties that have been the root cause for a staggering collapse in recent weeks were exposed in the closing stages as Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko scored for Feyenoord. “We concede a lot of goals because we are not stable,” said Guardiola. “We give them the first and the other ones and that is why it is difficult.”

Erling Haaland had struck twice, either side of Ilkay Gundogan’s deflected effort, to put the English champions in a commanding position at the Etihad Stadium. “We lost a lot of games lately. We are fragile and of course we need a victory,” added Guardiola. “The game [at 3-0] was good for the confidence, playing a good level and the first time something happens we have problems.”

