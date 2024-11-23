“I’m here trying to do the best I can in the singles,” Sinner said on Thursday. “If they put me on the court in doubles, I’ll also try my best”

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini (left) and Jannik Sinner celebrate their doubles win on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sinner shines as Italy beat Argentina; face Oz in semis x 00:00

No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner won matches in singles and doubles to lead defending champion Italy to a 2-1 comeback victory over Argentina, earning a return trip to the Davis Cup semi-finals.

“I’m here trying to do the best I can in the singles,” Sinner said on Thursday. “If they put me on the court in doubles, I’ll also try my best.”

On Saturday, Italy will face Australia in a rematch of last year’s final, but this time it will only be for a chance to play for the championship. Australia eliminated USA 2-1 earlier on Thursday to reach the final four at the team competition for the third consecutive year.

Also Read: Spain to take on Netherlands in Nations League quarters

The other semi-final, to be contested on Friday, is the Netherlands against Germany. The Dutch got past Rafael Nadal and Spain in the quarter-finals earlier in the week

Italy fell behind 1-0 in the quarter-finals when Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-1 on an indoor hard court at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martina Carpena in southern Spain.

But then in stepped Sinner, whose season already includes two Grand Slam trophies plus the title at the ATP Finals last weekend in Turin, Italy. First he overwhelmed Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-1.

Then Sinner teamed with 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the deciding doubles match to win 6-4, 7-5 against Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez.

