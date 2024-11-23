Spain won the last edition of the Nations League after beating Croatia on penalties in the final. They also finished runners-up in the 2020-21 tournament

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Spain to take on Netherlands in Nations League quarters x 00:00

European champions Spain will play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League, while Friday’s draw pitted Germany against Italy in another last-eight clash.

Spain won the last edition of the Nations League after beating Croatia on penalties in the final. They also finished runners-up in the 2020-21 tournament.

In the other quarter-finals, France take on Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final and Portugal go up against Denmark. The winners of the Spain-Netherlands tie will advance to a semi-final against either France or Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal could await Germany or Italy in the other last-four encounter. Portugal won the inaugural edition in 2019 before France won the title two years later.

