Ron’s brace, Portugal ace!

Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in dominant second-half display as team rout Poland 5-1 to top group and claim Nations League quarters berth; Spain beat Denmark

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Poland in Porto on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal thrashed Poland 5-1 thanks to a rampant second-half display on Friday to reach the Nations League quarter-finals, while already-qualified Spain beat Denmark.

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal wrapped up top spot in Group A1 with a game to spare, securing their place in the next round in March. France, Germany and Italy are also already through to the last eight.

Poland were the better side early on but failed to take their chances in Porto and the home side made them pay, netting four times in the last 20 minutes. “We couldn’t impose ourselves on the game in the first half,” said Portugal goalscorer Rafael Leao. “[Coach] Roberto Marti­nez’s approach in the locker room was important; it was the key to changing the pressure at half-time.”

Dominik Marczuk almost broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, but Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa produced a brilliant fingertip save to deny him. The hosts broke from the resulting corner to score less than 60 seconds later, as Leao powered forward before finding Nuno Mendes, then continuing his run to meet the Paris Saint-Germain full-back’s cross with a powerful header.

Portugal were awarded a penalty when Diogo Dalot’s strike flicked off Jakub Kiwior’s hand at point-blank range and was saved by Marcin Bulka. Ronaldo stepped up to dink home a ‘Panenka’ spot-kick.

European champions Spain stayed unbeaten in Group A4 with a 2-1 win over Denmark in Copenhagen. Spain took an early lead after Denmark carelessly gave the ball away on the edge of their own box. Perez played in Mikel Oyarzabal who slipped it past ’keeper Kasper Schmeichel and in at the near post.

Romania-Kosovo game abandoned

A Nations League game between Romania and Kosovo in Bucharest was abandoned on Friday in injury time after fans in the crowd shouted “Serbia!.” The Kosovo players left the pitch after the chants, leading to the game to be paused with the score 0-0. The Romanian players stayed on the field but the Kosovo team never returned. The referee blew the final whistle more than 30 minutes later as the match was abandoned.

