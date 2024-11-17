Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper
Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts
Mumbai: ‘Walkability a constant fight for space and safety’
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Rons brace Portugal ace

Ron’s brace, Portugal ace!

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in dominant second-half display as team rout Poland 5-1 to top group and claim Nations League quarters berth; Spain beat Denmark

Ron’s brace, Portugal ace!

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Poland in Porto on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Ron’s brace, Portugal ace!
x
00:00

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal thrashed Poland 5-1 thanks to a rampant second-half display on Friday to reach the Nations League quarter-finals, while already-qualified Spain beat Denmark. 


Roberto Martinez’s Portugal wrapped up top spot in Group A1 with a game to spare, securing their place in the next round in March. France, Germany and Italy are also already through to the last eight. 


Poland were the better side early on but failed to take their chances in Porto and the home side made them pay, netting four times in the last 20 minutes. “We couldn’t impose ourselves on the game in the first half,” said Portugal goalscorer Rafael Leao. “[Coach] Roberto Marti­nez’s approach in the locker room was important; it was the key to changing the pressure at half-time.” 


Dominik Marczuk almost broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, but Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa produced a brilliant fingertip save to deny him. The hosts broke from the resulting corner to score less than 60 seconds later, as Leao powered forward before finding Nuno Mendes, then continuing his run to meet the Paris Saint-Germain full-back’s cross with a powerful header. 

Portugal were awarded a penalty when Diogo Dalot’s strike flicked off Jakub Kiwior’s hand at point-blank range and was saved by Marcin Bulka. Ronaldo stepped up to dink home a ‘Panenka’ spot-kick.

European champions Spain stayed unbeaten in Group A4 with a 2-1 win over Denmark in Copenhagen. Spain took an early lead after Denmark carelessly gave the ball away on the edge of their own box. Perez played in Mikel Oyarzabal who slipped it past ’keeper Kasper Schmeichel and in at the near post. 

Romania-Kosovo game abandoned

A Nations League game between Romania and Kosovo in Bucharest was abandoned on Friday in injury time after fans in the crowd shouted “Serbia!.” The Kosovo players left the pitch after the chants, leading to the game to be paused with the score 0-0. The Romanian players stayed on the field but the Kosovo team never returned. The referee blew the final whistle more than 30 minutes later as the match was abandoned.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cristiano ronaldo portugal poland football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK