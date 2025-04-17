Silver for Nitin Gupta in 5000m race walk

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 April,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Gupta clocked 20:21.51sec to finish second on the podium. The gold was claimed by China’s Zhu Ninghao with a timing of 20:21.50sec

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India’s Nitin Gupta won the silver medal in the 5000m race walk competition of the sixth Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.


Gupta clocked 20:21.51sec to finish second on the podium. The gold was claimed by China’s Zhu Ninghao with a timing of 20:21.50sec.


Also Read: Suruchi wins second gold, silver for Manu


Chinese Taipei’s Sheng Qin Lo won the bronze with 21:37.88sec. The 17-year-old Gupta had broken his own national record last month during the National Youth Athletics Championship in Patna by clocking a personal best of 19:24.48 sec.

Later in the day, Indian athletes will also be seen in action in other events such as discus throw, long jump, 100m and 400m sprints for both boys and girls.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

