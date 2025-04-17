Breaking News
China’s Siqi, India’s Diya highest valued players

Updated on: 17 April,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Harmeet Desai rejoined the reigning champions Goa Challengers through RTM with 14 lakh tokens, which was twice of his base price

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Chennai Lions splurged 19.7 lakh tokens on China’s Fan Siqi while Dabang Delhi TTC roped in India’s Diya Chitale for 14.1 lakh tokens, making them the highest valued players in the auction for Ultimate Table Tennis’ sixth season here on Tuesday. Dabang Delhi TTC used their right to match (RTM) card after an intense bidding war to bring Chitale on their roster, while retaining G Sathiyan (10 lakh tokens). 


Also Read: Suruchi wins second gold, silver for Manu


Harmeet Desai rejoined the reigning champions Goa Challengers through RTM with 14 lakh tokens, which was twice of his base price. Sreeja Akula returned to Jaipur Patriots for 11 lakh tokens (RTM), while Ahmedabad SG Pipers bid 12 lakh tokens for Manika Batra. All teams began with a purse of 50 lakh tokens.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

