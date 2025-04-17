China’s Siqi, India’s Diya highest valued players

Harmeet Desai rejoined the reigning champions Goa Challengers through RTM with 14 lakh tokens, which was twice of his base price

Chennai Lions splurged 19.7 lakh tokens on China’s Fan Siqi while Dabang Delhi TTC roped in India’s Diya Chitale for 14.1 lakh tokens, making them the highest valued players in the auction for Ultimate Table Tennis’ sixth season here on Tuesday. Dabang Delhi TTC used their right to match (RTM) card after an intense bidding war to bring Chitale on their roster, while retaining G Sathiyan (10 lakh tokens).

Harmeet Desai rejoined the reigning champions Goa Challengers through RTM with 14 lakh tokens, which was twice of his base price. Sreeja Akula returned to Jaipur Patriots for 11 lakh tokens (RTM), while Ahmedabad SG Pipers bid 12 lakh tokens for Manika Batra. All teams began with a purse of 50 lakh tokens.

