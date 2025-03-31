Breaking News
Senior citizen held for creating fake will to claim deceased husband's property
Maharashtra: 86,814 vehicles registered on Gudi Padwa, 30 pc more than last year
Beed mosque blast: Two held; accused shot reel with explosives
One killed as fire engulfs tea stall in Pune
Man stabbed to death after argument at wedding function; two minors detained
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > WTT Star Contender Chennai Manav Thakkars historic run ends in semis

WTT Star Contender Chennai: Manav Thakkar’s historic run ends in semis

Updated on: 31 March,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

Beyond earning his place in history, Manav raked in 210 significant WTT ranking points and a purse of USD 4,000 (R3.42 lakh) with his sensational semi-final run

WTT Star Contender Chennai: Manav Thakkar’s historic run ends in semis

India TT player Manav Thakkar

Listen to this article
WTT Star Contender Chennai: Manav Thakkar’s historic run ends in semis
x
00:00

Manav Thakkar’s historic run at the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 ended with a hard-fought 3-1 semi-final loss to World No. 54 Thibault Poret on Sunday.


Having become the first Indian male player to reach a WTT Star Contender semi-final just a day earlier, Manav delivered a spirited performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, pushing the 20-year-old Frenchman in a thrilling, high-intensity contest.


Also Read: Jamshedpur beat Northeast Utd 2-0


Despite narrowly missing out in the first two games, the 24-year-old from Rajkot rallied brilliantly to claim the third, igniting the home crowd. Poret’s exceptional defensive display throughout ultimately proved decisive, setting up a title clash against South Korea’s Oh Jun-sung.

Beyond earning his place in history, Manav raked in 210 significant WTT ranking points and a purse of USD 4,000 (R3.42 lakh) with his sensational semi-final run.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Table tennis sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK