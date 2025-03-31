WTT Star Contender Chennai: Manav Thakkar’s historic run ends in semis

Beyond earning his place in history, Manav raked in 210 significant WTT ranking points and a purse of USD 4,000 (R3.42 lakh) with his sensational semi-final run

India TT player Manav Thakkar

Manav Thakkar’s historic run at the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 ended with a hard-fought 3-1 semi-final loss to World No. 54 Thibault Poret on Sunday.

Having become the first Indian male player to reach a WTT Star Contender semi-final just a day earlier, Manav delivered a spirited performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, pushing the 20-year-old Frenchman in a thrilling, high-intensity contest.

Despite narrowly missing out in the first two games, the 24-year-old from Rajkot rallied brilliantly to claim the third, igniting the home crowd. Poret’s exceptional defensive display throughout ultimately proved decisive, setting up a title clash against South Korea’s Oh Jun-sung.

Beyond earning his place in history, Manav raked in 210 significant WTT ranking points and a purse of USD 4,000 (R3.42 lakh) with his sensational semi-final run.

