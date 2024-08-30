In a clash against Achanta Sharath Kamal, the talented Thakkar staged a superb comeback after suffering an early reversal to carve out a 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 victory. Thakkar, thus, maintained his all-win record this season

Manav Thakkar showcased his dominating effort against Achanta Sharath Kamal as U Mumba TT defeated Chennai Lions by 8-7 in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024.

With this victory, U Mumba TT secured the second spot on the table rankings with 29 points, whereas, Chennai Lions have 19 points.

In a clash against Achanta Sharath Kamal, the talented Thakkar staged a superb comeback after suffering an early reversal to carve out a 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 victory. Thakkar, thus, maintained his all-win record this season.

Thakkar had teamed up with Spanish star Maria Xiao earlier in the evening to outclass the Chennai Lions pair of Sharath and Sakura Mori 11-7, 11-10, 11-4 in the mixed doubles match.

In the match, U Mumba who had a lead seemed to register an easy win, but Mouma Das had other plans. Das was about to pull the game in Chennai's favour but Mario Xiao saved the game for U Mumba of the women's singles off the last shot of the tie.

Earlier, Nigeria star Aruna Quadri gave U Mumba TT the early lead with a hard-earned 10-11, 11-9, 11-7 victory against Jules Rolland. Both players were evenly matched in the early stages with points being traded back and forth.

However, Mori defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee in the women's singles to help U Mumba TT draw level and set up the tie for an exciting finish.

Results: U Mumba TT bt Chennai Lions 8-7

Aruna Quadri beat Jules Roland 2-1 (10-11, 11-9, 11-7), Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Sakura Mori 0-3 (8-11, 10-11, 7-11), Maria Xiao/Manav Thakkar beat Sakura Mori/Sharath Kamal 3-0 (11-7, 11-10, 11-4), Manav Thakkar beat Achanta Sharath Kamal 2-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-9) and Maria Xiao lost to Mouma Das 1-2 (10-11, 8-11, 11-10).

(With PTI Inputs)