U Mumba head coach Mazandarani finds discipline lacking

After a difficult start to Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League with two defeats in three games, Iranian coach Gholamreza says team aren’t playing with proper plan or strategy

Caption: U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani. PIC/U Mumba twitter

U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani admitted his team have been hindered by problems both on and off the field in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 and need discipline and time to perform well.

Mazandarani, who coached U Mumba in Season 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League, was quick to compare his time then and now to highlight the difficulties. “I think in Season 6 we had three or four good camps before the season and two-three friendly matches. So we had a good combination and knew about our first seven and who would be the substitute. But this season, there are little problems. For me too, with the visa. Some players were at the National Games and one or two were injured and didn't have good practice with the team. I think the combination needs time,” Mazandarani told mid-day.com, adding, “But, I think the management of U Mumba are good, planning is okay. I think the team will be better step by step,” he added.

U Mumba sit sixth on the points table with six points. They have one win and two losses from three games so far. Their latest loss came against Puneri Paltan on Friday with the scoreline reading 32-43. U Mumba were outplayed in every department. So, things haven’t gone to plan for the Iranian coach, who believes the team have been lacking planning and discipline on the field since the past couple seasons and is actively trying to bring that to the mix. “The team need some discipline on the ground because since two-three seasons before this, they haven’t been working with a strategy or a good plan. Some players, and always some main players, not new ones, are making individual plans. This type of planning is a little problematic for the team because all players should be following one plan. Then, they will have more chances of winning. I am trying to bring good discipline and make every player follow the same plan,” Mazandarani said.

While there are issues with the team, Mazandarani believes they have potential, especially from the youth. He hopes they can come good and make U Mumba a strong team for the future. “Our big potential is young players. We have more than six or seven young talents and they can be our new stars. But they need time and I hope we get a little lucky. Then, we can see a new team, very strong and also very young, like Puneri [Paltan].”

U Mumba play their next match against Patna Pirates in Pune on December 15.