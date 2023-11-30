Breaking News
Mumbai police's sniffer dog finds kidnapped six-year-old in 90 minutes
Mumbai: On Day 2, BMC takes action against 161 establishments for not displaying Marathi signboards
Parts of Thane to face 12-hour water cut on December 1
Maharashtra govt to give aid up to 3 hectares for crop losses due to unseasonal rains: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra: Five booked for seeking Rs 1 crore from builder in Panvel
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mumba eye U turn in PKL fortunes

Mumba eye U-turn in PKL fortunes!

Updated on: 30 November,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hatim Hussain | sports@mid-day.com

Top

New skipper Surinder Singh reckons Pro Kabaddi League Season 2 champions are primed for success in Season 10 which kicks off on Saturday after tough pre-season training in Bellary, Karnataka

Mumba eye U-turn in PKL fortunes!

Surinder Singh

Listen to this article
Mumba eye U-turn in PKL fortunes!
x
00:00

Amidst a glittering ceremony and jersey launch in the city on Wednesday, U Mumba handed the captain’s armband to Surinder Singh for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Alongside him, Rinku and Mahender Singh were announced as vice-captains. Surinder is crystal clear about his immediate job at hand. The Season 2 champions have not fared well in the recent past and Singh believes they will bounce back strongly this time, beginning with their opening match on December 2. 


Also Read: A Yashasvi Jaiswal tale: From streets of Mumbai to India's opening batsman


Better combo this year


“This year, we’ve formed a good combination in both defence and offense. This was something we were lacking last year. So, I believe, this good combination will help us be a serious title contender,” Singh told mid-day. “In the previous seasons, some of the players we picked at the auction lacked in fitness or strength and could not perform well. Our sport has a lot of body contact, so an injury can happen anytime. Many of our players picked up injuries and the team suffered as a result,” added Singh. The U Mumbai boys have undergone a tough pre-season training camp at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka. 

Also Read: Rahul Dravid to continue coaching India after stunning World Cup performance

Great coach in Gholam sir

“This year’s training camp was a great place. We have quite a few international players and the environment within the team is great. The team’s practice schedule, sleep timings, food breaks and leisure are all very well structured. We have been training hard under Gholam sir [Head Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani] and he has prepared our team splendidly,” added Singh.

As skipper, Singh is also hoping his vast experience will benefit the team. “I’ve played with Anup bhai [former U Mumba player and India kabaddi star Anup Kumar] in the first season and also alongside Fazel bhai [former U Mumba player and Iran star Fazel Atrachali] for two years. During those times, I’ve learnt a lot. I’ve learnt how crucial decisions need to be made at certain times to benefit the team. I’m hoping to share my experiences with the team,” said Singh.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pro kabaddi league sports news Indian Sports News Sports Update Sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK