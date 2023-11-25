Breaking News
Mumbai Crime Branch rescues builder soon after kidnap
Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm and lightning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
Mumbai: EOW arrests contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'
Mumbai: Couple who sold children for buying drugs arrested, six others held for trafficking
Maharashtra ATS nab suspect from Kerala who threatened to blow up Mumbai airport
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nitin Rawal determined to help his new Pro Kabaddi League team turn the corner

Nitin Rawal determined to help his new Pro Kabaddi League team turn the corner

Updated on: 25 November,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sundari Iyer | sundari.iyer@mid-day.com

Top

All-rounder wants to see Bengal Warriors get back to winning ways in Season 10 after below par performances in the last two seasons

Nitin Rawal determined to help his new Pro Kabaddi League team turn the corner

Bengal Warriors all-rounder Nitin Rawal during a training session in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Pic/Bengal Warriors

Listen to this article
Nitin Rawal determined to help his new Pro Kabaddi League team turn the corner
x
00:00

Bengal Warriors all-rounder Nitin Rawal, who was bought in the players auction for Rs 30 lakh, hopes to revive the team’s fortunes when Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gets underway on December 2. They play their first match against Bengaluru Bulls on December 4 in Ahmedabad.


The Bengal team had won their maiden PKL title in Season 7, beating Dabbang Delhi in the final. But they were unable to continue their winning momentum in the next two seasons. In the eighth season of the tournament, Warriors finished ninth. The following year, they ended up being 11th. Rawal was a part of Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers before being picked by Bengal.


Also Read: Kiwi speedster Boult urges Mitchell and Southee to try their hands at kabaddi


“For the past two seasons, Bengal [Warriors] have not managed to qualify for the playoffs. I feel our  collective aim will be to ensure the team first qualify for the playoffs, the semis and then win the title,” said Rawal, 27, who was part of the Indian team that won a gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou recently.

When asked about the tension during the controversial win over Iran 33-29 in the final of the Asian Games, he replied: “If the referee’s decision would not have been in India’s favour, the match would have been tough and results could have gone in any team’s favour. The match was delayed by 45 minutes as Iran protested the decision of awarding India three points after a raid from Pawan Kumar with just over a minute left on the clock. The Iran players staged a protest, but the decision came in India’s favour. We could have lost the point had the decision gone in Iran’s favour,” he remarked.

Interestingly, Rawal was into cricket before his uncle Pramod Rawal taught him kabaddi. “I used to play cricket when I was a kid. But my coach told me that I had a choice to play kabaddi or pursue education. In my free time, I still play cricket. I am an all-rounder in both cricket and kabaddi,” said Rawal, who admires cricket icons Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for their discipline and dedication. Before signing off, Rawal thanked PKL for making the sport popular and providing fame to the players.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news pro kabaddi league sports Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK