Meanwhile, speedster Trent Boult backed his teammates Daryl Mitchell and Tim Southee to try their hands in kabaddi, "I've watched it a couple of times. I think you need strong legs for the sport

Trent Boult. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kiwi speedster Boult urges Mitchell and Southee to try their hands at kabaddi x 00:00

New Zealand cricketers Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Tom Latham found the game of kabaddi interesting while being shown a few highlights from the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) during their time in India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

"It looks like a pretty physical game. It looks similar to rugby, with guys teaming up to stop one guy getting across the line. I would nominate Glenn Phillips for this sport. He's a powerful pocket rocket," wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham said while sharing his thoughts about the game, as quoted by a release by PKL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, speedster Trent Boult backed his teammates Daryl Mitchell and Tim Southee to try their hands in kabaddi, "I've watched it a couple of times. I think you need strong legs for the sport. I would put up Daryl Mitchell and Tim Southee's names for this game."

Furthermore, all-rounder Mitchell Santner would like to see his teammate Glenn Phillips play kabaddi. "I've probably got the squirminess for the sport, but not the strength. You need to be agile and strong for kabaddi. Lockie Ferguson might play well. He has a strong core and big legs," he added.

Also Read: 'Still buzzing': Skipper Cummins on World Cup triumph at Motera

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on 2nd December 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer powered India into the final with a 70-run victory over New Zealand in their last-four clash last Wednesday. Rohit Sharma's (47 off 29 balls) pyrotechnics, tons by Kohli (117 off 113) and Iyer (105 off 70), and a fluent 66-ball 80 by Shubman Gill, who retired hurt due to cramps, propelled India to an imposing 397 for four after the skipper won a good toss.

New Zealand were stopped at 327 in 48.5 overs as Mohammed Shami finished with incredible figures of 7/57.The highlight of the New Zealand innings was a 181-run partnership between Kane Williamson (69) and Mitchell (134).

The Kiwis, chasing a mammoth 398 to win, were reduced to 30-1 before Mitchell and Williamson produced a 181-run partnership to drag the side back in contention. Getting together with the side at 39, the duo shattered the previous record of 160 runs by Williamson and Ross Taylor against West Indies in 2019.

(With agency inputs)