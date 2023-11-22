The 30-year-old was praised for his leadership skills by notable personalities of the sport, including 2011 World Cup winner Suresh Raina

Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins (Pic: AFP)

Skipper Pat Cummins heaped lavish praise on the Australian team He admitted that the players are still `buzzing` after a record-extending sixth WC title Australia defeated India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval

Skipper Pat Cummins heaped lavish praise on the Australian team and admitted that the players are still 'buzzing' after a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Australia defeated India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval and then went on to retain the Ashes 2023 series. Following their tour of South Africa, it seemed as if they had run out of steam after losing their first two games of the ICC World Cup 2023, only to bounce back and lift the crown on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Every half an hour or so you kind of remember that you just won a World Cup and get excited all over again. We're still buzzing. It's been a big year. To top it off with this, it's been amazing. I think they have created their own legacy. A World Cup, you only get one chance every four years and especially playing somewhere like India, it's hard. Adding to that an away Ashes series, a World Test Championship. We couldn't have planned for much better. So a pretty satisfied group," an elated Cummins was quoted as saying, following his arrival at the Sydney Airport.

The 30-year-old was praised for his leadership skills by notable personalities of the sport, including the 2011 World Cup winner Suresh Raina. "What swung the game in Australia's favour was Pat Cummins' captaincy. The way he brought Glenn Maxwell into the attack to get the wicket of Rohit Sharma with a brilliant catch from Travis Head was very smart. Adam Zampa was great too, as was Cummins himself in dismissing Virat Kohli. They outplayed India and were very solid in their planning," Raina wrote in his column for the ICC.

