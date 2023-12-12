Brothers Prabhjyot and Navjot Sethi, who initiated The Hockey Run for friends during the COVID-19 lockdown, to offer free hockey training sessions and equipment for ladies at Wanowrie maidan

Hockey aficionado Prabhjyot Sethi

Listen to this article Free hockey initiative for women in Pune x 00:00

Following the success of The Hockey Run, a simple, street-side, pass-and-play hockey routine for friends that began in the COVID-19 lockdown, Pune-based brothers Prabhjyot, 57, and Navjot Sethi, 53, have come up with another unique idea to promote the national game.

On Monday, they announced a unique New Year initiative, StickStart24, where they will provide free hockey training for women at the Ladkat ground on Shivarkar Road in Wanowrie, Pune, with free equipment and attire for participants. “The idea is to promote hockey and of course encourage fitness. After The Hockey Run, we noticed that there are more boys than girls, who are taking up the sport, so we thought of some freebies to attract more ladies to the game,” Prabhjyot told mid-day.com. Navjot Sethi during a practice session in Pune recently



Also Read: India face Dutch test in quarters

ADVERTISEMENT

A free hockey stick and t-shirt besides free guidance on the basics of the sport will be provided to the first 21 ladies, who sign up for the training sessions. “Tushar Kharat of the TSK Group is a friend and hockey lover and has been kind enough to offer the sticks and jerseys. Obviously, funding is limited so we cannot give freebies to everyone, but we’ll try my best to help whoever shows interest in the game,” assured Prabhjyot.

“The StickStart 24 training sessions will be held from January 2 to February 15on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 8am. There will be a total of 20 sessions and it is open for women between the age group of 7 to 77 years. Since some participants could be working women, the timings can be adjusted as per their convenience too. Even newcomers, who have never tried the game, are welcome. The idea is to get more and more people to play this beautiful game,” Navjot concluded.

To enrol and for further details, contact 7798626508.