Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Jr hockey World Cup India women finish 9th

Jr hockey World Cup: India women finish 9th

Updated on: 11 December,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Santiago (Chile)
PTI |

Top

The match ended at 2-2 in regulation time. Kindo then produced an amazing save in sudden death, while Rutaja Dadaso Pisal calmly converted her shot to lead India to victory

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo shone under the bar as India displayed remarkable resilience to eke out a 3-2 win over the USA in sudden death to finish ninth at the Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup.


Also Read: India suffer crushing 1-4 defeat to Spain


The match ended at 2-2 in regulation time. Kindo then produced an amazing save in sudden death, while Rutaja Dadaso Pisal calmly converted her shot to lead India to victory. During the allocated 60 minutes, India’s Manju Chorsiya (11th min) and Sunelita Toppo (57th min) scored a goal each, while Kiersten Thomassey (27th, 53rd min) netted for the USA.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

