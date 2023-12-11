Jr hockey World Cup: India women finish 9th

The match ended at 2-2 in regulation time. Kindo then produced an amazing save in sudden death, while Rutaja Dadaso Pisal calmly converted her shot to lead India to victory

Goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo shone under the bar as India displayed remarkable resilience to eke out a 3-2 win over the USA in sudden death to finish ninth at the Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup.

The match ended at 2-2 in regulation time. Kindo then produced an amazing save in sudden death, while Rutaja Dadaso Pisal calmly converted her shot to lead India to victory. During the allocated 60 minutes, India’s Manju Chorsiya (11th min) and Sunelita Toppo (57th min) scored a goal each, while Kiersten Thomassey (27th, 53rd min) netted for the USA.

