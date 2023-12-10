IND vs SA 1st T20I: The opening spot quiz

Ruturaj and Shubman having the same calibre might have a completion for the opener spot. Yashasvi can be an option in case the team decides to go ahead with the left-right combination

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

Ruturaj became the first-ever Indian batsman to score a century against Australia in T20Is Yashasvi being a left-hander has the chance to open the innings against South Africa Shubman Gill`s highest score of unbeaten 126 runs in T20Is came against New Zealand

The "Men in Blue" is all set to lock horns with the "Proteas" in the first T20I game. The match will start at 7.30 pm and will be played at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav will continue leading the Indian pack as Hardik Pandya is not available due to injury. In the recently concluded T20I series, the Suryakumar-led Indian side showcased their exceptional skills against Australia. Team India sealed the series by 4-1.

In the T20I series against South Africa, three of the Indian opening batsmen have been added to the side. With Shubman Gill being the sensational opening batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal also secured their spots in the team after the Australia series.

So far, Shubman Gill has played 11 T20I matches and has scored 304 runs. The star Indian opener has one century and one half-century registered to his name. His highest score of unbeaten 126 runs in T20Is came against New Zealand on February 1, 2023. His consistency with the willow might secure him his spot in the team ahead of the clash.

Yashasvi Jaiswal who gave an elevated start to the Indian team during the Australia series has a benefit in the side. He being a left-hander has the chance to open the innings against South Africa. His aggressive approach from the start can help India to put the opposition out of the game for a span of the first few overs. Jaiswal has represented India in 13 T20I matches and has 370 runs registered under his name. He also has one century and two half-centuries in T20Is.

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a successful run in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia. He played a pivotal role in helping India seal the series win by 4-1. Gaikwad also scripted history by smashing a century against the Aussies. He became the first-ever Indian batsman to score a century against Australia in T20Is. So far, the right-hander has featured in 19 T20I matches and has scored 500 runs for India. He finished as the highest run-scorer in the India vs Australia T20I series. He smashed 223 runs in just five matches.

Ruturaj and Shubman having the same calibre might have a completion for the opener spot. Yashasvi can be an option in case the team decides to go ahead with the left-right combination.