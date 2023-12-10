Breaking News
After disappointing World Cup loss, Australia's series win was a boost for SA tour feels Surya

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Durban
PTI |

Top

“The players put their hands up against Australia and came up with fearless cricket, and we need to play the same against South Africa. I just told them [players] to do exactly what they do in franchise cricket,” he said

Suryakumar Yadav

After disappointing World Cup loss, Australia's series win was a boost for SA tour feels Surya
Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday admitted that the heart-breaking World Cup final defeat is a tough one to move on from, but the Indian captain termed the recent T20 series win over Australia as a big boost for the team ahead of the South Africa tour.


India had beaten Australia 4-1 in the five-match series at home prior to their departure to South Africa. “The World Cup defeat was a disappointment, and it is tough to move on from it. But the series win against Australia was a big boost even though it came in a different format,” said Suryakumar here on the eve of the first T20 against South Africa.


Suryakumar, who is captaining the side in the absence of injured Hardik Pandya, was delighted with India’s performance against the Aussies and exhorted the team to play “fearless cricket” against the Proteas in the upcoming three-match T20 series. 

“The players put their hands up against Australia and came up with fearless cricket, and we need to play the same against South Africa. I just told them [players] to do exactly what they do in franchise cricket,” he said.

Suryakumar did not give a peep into India’s combination for the tour opener, but said they have zeroed in on it internally. 

“We have the combination in mind. We know who are going to open tomorrow, and perhaps, will take a final call after the practice session today. Yes, we have enough sixth bowler options in this side to bank upon,” Suryakumar said.

