Jude Nicholson (20th) scored the consolation goal for Canada. India made an aggressive start in the opening quarter, putting pressure on the Canadian defence. India took the initial lead through Lalage (8th), who scored an excellent field goal

Goal rush starter Lalage

Listen to this article India thrash Canada 10-1 to enter quarters x 00:00

India produced a blistering game to trounce Canada 10-1 to enter the quarter-finals of the Men’s Junior World Cup hockey at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday. The win propelled India to the second position in Pool C, enough to earn them a last eight berth.

Double strikes galore

ADVERTISEMENT

For India, Aditya Arjun Lalage (8th, 43rd), Rohit (12th, 55th), Amandeep Lakra (23rd, 52nd), Vishnukant (42nd), Rajinder (42nd), Kushwaha Sourabh Anand (51st) and Uttam Singh (58th) found the target.

Also Read: ‘It’s a great feeling’

Jude scores for Canada

Jude Nicholson (20th) scored the consolation goal for Canada. India made an aggressive start in the opening quarter, putting pressure on the Canadian defence. India took the initial lead through Lalage (8th), who scored an excellent field goal.

Also Read: ‘Cricket can Boost Pro boxing’

The Indian strikers worked cleverly, forcing the Canadian defenders to make errors. The plan worked faultlessly, with India earning a penalty corner, which was successfully converted by Rohit (12th) to double the lead.

In the second quarter, Canada pulled a goal back, courtesy Nicholson..However, it hardly made a difference. The Indian colts extended their lead soon, with Lakra (23rd) successfully converting a penalty corner, and they led 3-1 at half-time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever