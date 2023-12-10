India thrash Canada 10-1 to enter quarters

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI |

Top

Jude Nicholson (20th) scored the consolation goal for Canada. India made an aggressive start in the opening quarter, putting pressure on the Canadian defence. India took the initial lead through Lalage (8th), who scored an excellent field goal

Goal rush starter Lalage

India produced a blistering game to trounce Canada 10-1 to enter the quarter-finals of the Men’s Junior World Cup hockey at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday. The win propelled India to the second position in Pool C, enough to earn them a last eight berth.


Double strikes galore


For India, Aditya Arjun Lalage (8th, 43rd), Rohit (12th, 55th), Amandeep Lakra (23rd, 52nd), Vishnukant (42nd), Rajinder (42nd), Kushwaha Sourabh Anand (51st) and Uttam Singh (58th) found the target.


Jude scores for Canada

Jude Nicholson (20th) scored the consolation goal for Canada. India made an aggressive start in the opening quarter, putting pressure on the Canadian defence. India took the initial lead through Lalage (8th), who scored an excellent field goal.

The Indian strikers worked cleverly, forcing the Canadian defenders to make errors. The plan worked faultlessly, with India earning a penalty corner, which was successfully converted by Rohit (12th) to double the lead.

In the second quarter, Canada pulled a goal back, courtesy Nicholson..However, it hardly made a difference. The Indian colts extended their lead soon, with Lakra (23rd) successfully converting a penalty corner, and they led 3-1 at half-time.

