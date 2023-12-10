‘Cricket can Boost Pro boxing’

Professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, who rubbed shoulders with Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield at a WBC convention in Uzbekistan, comes away enriched with ideas to promote the sport that has struggled in India

Neeraj Goyat during his professional bout against Mexican Jose Zepeda in Mexico earlier this year

India’s professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, was like a kid in a candy store at the recent World Boxing Council Convention in Uzbekistan, where he represented the country.

Goyat, a three-time WBC Asia title-winner, was in August company with boxing legends like Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Julio Cesar Chavez, Olexander Usyk and Amir Khan also attending the event.

Goyat however, came away with mixed reactions. “On one hand, while I was amazed to be surrounded by my heroes like Tyson and Holyfield. On the other, their ignorance towards professional boxing in India was a painful revelation. Having been a professional boxer from India for a decade now, it felt like a knockout punch,” Goyat, 31, who turned professional in 2013 and has fought 22 bouts with a 17-3 win-loss record, including seven knockouts (17-3-2 draws), told mid-day over the phone from his home in Karnal, Haryana.

Neeraj Goyat with Mike Tyson and with Evander Holyfield (right) at the WBC Convention recently

“I had a long chat with Holyfield and while he knew about a couple of my fights [including the win over China’s WBA world champion Xu Can in 2014], he said he has never heard of professional boxing in India. Tyson too wasn’t aware. While India’s amateur boxers get all the attention during an Asian Games or Olympics, our pro boxers remain anonymous. This is sad and I discussed with them how we can change this,” added Goyat, the first Indian boxer to have made it to the WBC world rankings. He was also named Honorary Boxer of the Year by WBC Asia in 2017.

Bollywood connection

“Holyfield told me that a good marketing strategy can help promote pro boxing in India. He felt that just like in the USA, where Hollywood plays an important role in marketing big sports events, the Indian entertainment industry [Bollywood] could be an avenue to lift professional boxing back home,” added Goyat, who also runs a promotional company and has organised pro fights in the past in Manipal University, Chandigarh University, Jaipur and Shimla’s Mall Road.

Besides Bollywood, Goyat feels that pro boxing can also ride cricket’s popularity wave. “I believe Indian cricket is a very promising avenue to

promote professional boxing.

Influence of cricketers

“Cricket is played throughout the year and our superstar cricketers have a huge influence on the public. If a cricketer enters the ring at a pro boxing event, it will be very effective,” said Goyat, who is most keen on making a strong push to give back to the sport that has given him so much.

“Most pro boxers in India give up within a year or so, as they cannot sustain its financial demands. A professional boxer incurs a lot of expenses like international coaches, training facilities, travelling costs and of course the best diet. It’s high time pro boxing becomes a career in India. There is no shortage of a talent. There are some brilliant, raw boxers in our villages in Haryana, Punjab and even in the north east of India. If they can be assured an income and career stability, I’m sure we can pack a collective punch,” Goyat signed off.