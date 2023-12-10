In front of a sizable Saturday crowd, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India were bowled out for 80 in 16.2 overs after being sent in to bat in the second fixture of the three-match series

England’s Charlie Dean during the second T20I against India at Wankhede on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Indian women's team lose to England again

The Indian women’s team came up with yet another disappointing show against some disciplined England bowling and fell to their lowest T20I score (the third lowest in all WT20Is) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts lost the first game by 38 runs on Wednesday.

England met the target in 11.2 overs to win by four wickets and clinch the series with the last game to be played on Sunday. India did put up a fight with medium-pacer Renuka Singh picking up two wickets in her second over—openers Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt—falling within the space of four deliveries. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma struck twice in succession in the 11th over, but by then, England were within eight runs of victory.

The Wankhede strip promised to be a batting beauty. But the Indian women’s disappointing display was more to do with their poor shot selection. Be it against the slow bowlers or the medium-pacers, the Indian batters came a cropper.

Only local girl Jemimah Rodrigues put up some resistance with 30, though she also had luck going her way, having been dropped on 22 by leg-spinner Sarah Glenn.

It was come-back off-spinner Charlie Dean, who began India’s downslide. Replacing left-arm teen pacer Mahika Gaur in the playing XI, the 22-year-old Dean trapped opener Shafali Verma (0) with the opener playing a defensive shot off the back foot in the first over of the match.

Dean struck again in her second over, the fourth of the innings, when vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was trapped plumb in front for 10. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur fell to the same bowler, becoming another leg-before victim for nine.

India lost another wicket inside the Powerplay when Deepti Sharma edged medium-pacer Lauren Bell behind to Amy Jones. India did not recover from the Powerplay score of 33 for four.

Brief scores

India 80 all out in 16.2 overs (J Rodrigues 30; S Glenn 2-13, S Ecclestone 2-13, C Dean 2-16, L Bell 2-18) lost to England 82-6 in 11.2 overs (A Capsey 25; D Sharma 2-4, R Singh 2-26) by four wickets