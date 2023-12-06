Breaking News
India boxers Payal, Nisha and Akansha clinch gold

Updated on: 06 December,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The Indian contingent secured three gold, nine silver and five bronze medals from the championships. The Indian women’s team finished joint second in the event

Young pugilists Payal, Nisha and Akansha won a gold medal each after dominating performances as India ended their impressive campaign at the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia with 17 medals on Tuesday.


The Indian contingent secured three gold, nine silver and five bronze medals from the championships. The Indian women’s team finished joint second in the event.


Payal handed India its first gold when she outclassed local favourite Petrosyan Heghine of Armenia by unanimous decision in the girls 48kg final.


Later, Asian youth champions Nisha and Akansha lived up to the expectations as they extended their dream runs to clinch gold medals in style.

Nisha (52kg) and Akansha (70kg) thrashed Abdullaoeva Farinoz of Tajikistan and Taimazova Elizaveta of Russia respectively with identical 5-0 margins.

Three other Indian women in action on the final day, Vini (57kg), Shrushti (63kg) and Megha (80kg) signed off with silver medals after suffering defeats in their respective final bouts.

In the men’s section, Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) added silver medals to the Indian tally after going down 0-5 in their respective finals.

Jatin (54kg) also put up a strong fight against Tulebek Nurassyl of Kazakhstan before losing 1-4 in a thrilling match.

Overall, 12 Indians had entered the finals, which was more than any other country in this edition. 

