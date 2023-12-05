Breaking News
Amisha, Prachi, Hardik sign off with silver; 9 Indians fight for gold

Updated on: 05 December,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Payal (48kg), Nisha (52kg), Vini (57kg), Shrushti (63kg), Akansha (70kg), Megha (80kg), Jatin (54kg), Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) are the country’s nine pugilists who will fight for gold medals on the final day of the competition

Hardik Panwar, Prachi Tokas and Amisha Keretta with their silver medals

Indian boxers Hardik Panwar, Amisha Keretta and Prachi Tokas signed off with silver medals after suffering defeats in their respective finals at the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.


Asian junior champion Hardik (80kg) conceded a narrow 2-3 loss to Ashurov Bairamkhan of Russia in a closely-fought contest on Sunday. Meanwhile, Amisha (54kg) and Prachi (+80kg) suffered identical 0-5 losses in their respective final bouts. While Amisha lost to Ayazhan Sydyk of Kazakhstan, Prachi gave her all against Sobirakhon Shakhobiddinova from Uzbekistan.


Payal (48kg), Nisha (52kg), Vini (57kg), Shrushti (63kg), Akansha (70kg), Megha (80kg), Jatin (54kg), Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) are the country’s nine pugilists who will fight for gold medals on the final day of the competition.

