India face Dutch test in quarters

The Netherlands, on the other hand, finished atop Pool D with two wins and a draw.

Two-time champions India will need to raise their game by a few notches while curbing complacency during their quarter-final encounter against a formidable Netherlands in the men’s Junior World Cup hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

India sealed their quarter-final place as the second-placed team from Pool C with two wins out of three games behind Spain, who had an all-win record. The Netherlands, on the other hand, finished atop Pool D with two wins and a draw.

A big win against Canada should act as a confidence booster for India going into Tuesday’s match, a fact which skipper Uttam Singh agreed. “We have played some good hockey in this World Cup. Coming off a big 10-1 win certainly boosts our confidence going into the knockout stages. We’ll look to put our best foot forward and play to the best of our ability like we always do,” he said.

