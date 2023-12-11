India face Dutch test in quarters

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI

The Netherlands, on the other hand, finished atop Pool D with two wins and a draw.

India skipper Uttam Singh

Two-time champions India will need to raise their game by a few notches while curbing complacency during their quarter-final encounter against a formidable Netherlands in the men’s Junior World Cup hockey tournament here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Limited Mumbai crash again!


India sealed their quarter-final place as the second-placed team from Pool C with two wins out of three games behind Spain, who had an all-win record. The Netherlands, on the other hand, finished atop Pool D with two wins and a draw.


A big win against Canada should act as a confidence booster for India going into Tuesday’s match, a fact which skipper Uttam Singh agreed. “We have played some good hockey in this World Cup. Coming off a big 10-1 win certainly boosts our confidence going into the knockout stages. We’ll look to put our best foot forward and play to the best of our ability like we always do,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

