Sachin Tendulkar, Manu Bhaker (Pic: X/@realmanubhaker)

Double-medallist Manu Bhaker shared a post featuring India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

In her tweet, Bhaker expressed her gratitude towards the former cricketer by saying, "The one and only Sachin Tendulkar sir! Feeling blessed to share this special moment with the cricketing icon! His journey motivated me and many of us to chase our dreams. Thank you sir for unforgettable memories!"

The one and only Sachin Tendulkar sir!



Feeling blessed to share this special moment with the cricketing icon! His journey motivated me and many of us to chase our dreams. Thank you sir for unforgettable memories! 🙌🏏 #FamilyLove #CricketLegend #Inspiration #SachinTendulkar… pic.twitter.com/qtHdkhkbHR — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 30, 2024

Manu described the moment as a blessing, emphasizing how special it was for her to share this experience with someone she has long admired.

In his reply to Manu's post, the Cricket legend said, "Meeting you and your family was truly special, Manu. Your success story is now a source of inspiration for young girls everywhere to dream big and achieve their targets. Keep striving for excellence and setting new benchmarks--India is cheering for you!"

Sachin Tendulkar, known for his several records in world cricket, including the most centuries by any batsman, has inspired generations with his on-field skills.



Manu Bhaker's run in the Paris Olympics 2024

On the other hand, in the concluded Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first-ever India to earn two medals in the same edition of the Games. With this, she also became the first woman shooter to win any medal for India in the Olympics.

Bhaker alongside Sarabjot Singh clinched a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

(With ANI Inputs)