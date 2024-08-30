Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Paralympics 2024 Indias medal tally winners

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's medal tally, winners

Updated on: 30 August,2024 06:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Avani Lekhara earned the nation its first-ever medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The para-shooter clinched a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event. In the same event, Mona Agarwal managed a bag a bronze medal. This is the first time in India's Paralympics history that two shooters have won medals in a single event

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's medal tally, winners

Preethi Pal, Avani Lekhara (Pic: X/@Media_SAI)

Listen to this article
Paris Paralympics 2024: India's medal tally, winners
x
00:00

In the Paris Paralympics 2024, India will be represented by 84 athletes. Among these, 38 members will participate in athletics events. Ahead of the event, the Indian contingent will aim to better their Tokyo Paralympics 2020 medal tally.


Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024: India's schedule at the 11-day extravaganza



So far, India's medal tally at the mega event is four medals including one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Here are the medal winners and medals won by the Indian athletes at the Paris Paralympics 2024:


August 30, 2024

Avani Lekhara earned the nation its first-ever medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The para-shooter clinched a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event.

In the same event, Mona Agarwal managed a bag a bronze medal. This is the first time in India's Paralympics history that two shooters have won medals in a single event.

Later in the day, India's Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event with a time of 14.21 seconds.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 gold medallist Manish Narwal managed to claim a silver medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 in the men's 10m air pistol event.

More updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Paralympics 2024 india sports news Indian Sports News International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK