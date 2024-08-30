Avani Lekhara earned the nation its first-ever medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The para-shooter clinched a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event. In the same event, Mona Agarwal managed a bag a bronze medal. This is the first time in India's Paralympics history that two shooters have won medals in a single event

Preethi Pal, Avani Lekhara (Pic: X/@Media_SAI)

Listen to this article Paris Paralympics 2024: India's medal tally, winners x 00:00

In the Paris Paralympics 2024, India will be represented by 84 athletes. Among these, 38 members will participate in athletics events. Ahead of the event, the Indian contingent will aim to better their Tokyo Paralympics 2020 medal tally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024: India's schedule at the 11-day extravaganza

So far, India's medal tally at the mega event is four medals including one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Here are the medal winners and medals won by the Indian athletes at the Paris Paralympics 2024:

August 30, 2024

Avani Lekhara earned the nation its first-ever medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The para-shooter clinched a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event.

In the same event, Mona Agarwal managed a bag a bronze medal. This is the first time in India's Paralympics history that two shooters have won medals in a single event.

Later in the day, India's Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event with a time of 14.21 seconds.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 gold medallist Manish Narwal managed to claim a silver medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 in the men's 10m air pistol event.

More updates to follow...