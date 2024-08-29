Paris Paralympics 2024: The Indian squad on Thursday begins action with the kind of pressure that only a record-breaking performance can alleviate

Para-athletes pose for a group photo before heading to Paris (Photo credit: Paralympic Committee of India)

The Indian Paralympic squad prepares to embark on their journey to Paris this weekend This monumental contingent will compete in the Games from August 28 to September 8 The pressure to perform is nothing short of astronomical

As the 84-member Indian Paralympic squad, the largest-ever assembled, prepares to embark on their journey to Paris this weekend, the weight of expectation could practically be measured in tons. This monumental contingent will compete in the Games from August 28 to September 8, taking place at the same venues that hosted the Olympics—because, apparently, the Olympics weren’t enough of a challenge, right or not?