It was at the Shivaji Park that Tendulkar honed his skills to become one of the best batters the world has seen

Sachin Tendulkar and coach Ramakant Achrekar

Listen to this article SRT welcomes decision to erect Achrekar’s statue at Shivaji Park x 00:00

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision to install a statue of his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar at the iconic Shivaji Park. The state’s urban development department had on Wednesday approved the proposal for a six-feet statue of Achrekar near Gate No. 5 of the Shivaji Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was at the Shivaji Park that Tendulkar honed his skills to become one of the best batters the world has seen. “Achrekar Sir has had an immense impact on my life and several other lives. I am speaking on behalf of all his students,” Tendulkar wrote on Instagram. “His life revolved around cricket in Shivaji Park.

Also Read: Balaji and Bhambri in Rd 2 with respective partners

Being at Shivaji Park forever is what he would have wished for. I am very happy with the government’s decision to build a statue for Achrekar Sir at his karmabhoomi,” he added. The government said in its resolution that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be responsible for the construction of the statue.

“Before erecting the said memorial sculpture, all necessary permissions/ approvals as per the rules/ regulations should be obtained from the Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever