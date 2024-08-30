Breaking News
Updated on: 30 August,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

It was at the Shivaji Park that Tendulkar honed his skills to become one of the best batters the world has seen

Sachin Tendulkar and coach Ramakant Achrekar

SRT welcomes decision to erect Achrekar's statue at Shivaji Park
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision to install a statue of his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar at the iconic Shivaji Park. The state’s urban development department had on Wednesday approved the proposal for a six-feet statue of Achrekar near Gate No. 5 of the Shivaji Park.


It was at the Shivaji Park that Tendulkar honed his skills to become one of the best batters the world has seen. “Achrekar Sir has had an immense impact on my life and several other lives. I am speaking on behalf of all his students,” Tendulkar wrote on Instagram. “His life revolved around cricket in Shivaji Park. 



Being at Shivaji Park forever is what he would have wished for. I am very happy with the government’s decision to build a statue for Achrekar Sir at his karmabhoomi,” he added. The government said in its resolution that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be responsible for the construction of the statue. 

“Before erecting the said memorial sculpture, all necessary permissions/ approvals as per the rules/ regulations should be obtained from the Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” it said.

sachin tendulkar shivaji park Instagram brihanmumbai municipal corporation sports news cricket news

