Balaji and Bhambri in Rd 2 with respective partners

India’s doubles players made a promising start at the US Open with Davis Cupper N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri progressing to the men’s doubles second round with their respective partners here.

Balaji and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi beat New Zealand’s Marcus Daniell and Mexico’s Miguel Reyes-Varela 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (12-6). Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti advanced with 6-3, 6-4 win over Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac.

