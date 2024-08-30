Sunglasses help tearful Azarenka ease migraine

She buried her head into her towel and wept before composing herself to fight back and claim a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Victoria Azarenka

Tearful Victoria Azarenka overcame migraine as well as opponent Clara Burel to reach the US Open third round on Wednesday, ending her testing evening by donning sunglasses to conduct an on-court TV interview.

She buried her head into her towel and wept before composing herself to fight back and claim a 6-1, 6-4 victory. “I know it looks weird and awkward wearing sunglasses but I have a chronic migraine and it’s really tough to deal with,” she said.

