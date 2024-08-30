Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sunglasses help tearful Azarenka ease migraine

Updated on: 30 August,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

She buried her head into her towel and wept before composing herself to fight back and claim a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Victoria Azarenka

Tearful Victoria Azarenka overcame migraine as well as opponent Clara Burel to reach the US Open third round on Wednesday, ending her testing evening by donning sunglasses to conduct an on-court TV interview.


Also Read: Wimbledon champion Krejcikova crashes out



She buried her head into her towel and wept before composing herself to fight back and claim a 6-1, 6-4 victory. “I know it looks weird and awkward wearing sunglasses but I have a chronic migraine and it’s really tough to deal with,” she said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

