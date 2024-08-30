Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wimbledon champion Krejcikova crashes out

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova crashes out

Updated on: 30 August,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

Top

The No. 8-seeded Krejcikova won her second Grand Slam singles title this summer, but then she didn’t play any matches after the Paris Olympics

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova crashes out

Barbora Krejcikova

Listen to this article
Wimbledon champion Krejcikova crashes out
x
00:00

Barbora Krejcikova, the Wimbledon champion was knocked out of the US Open in the second round on Wednesday, defeated by Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5.


Also Read: "Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us": Team India's Radha Yadav after Gujarat floods



The No. 8-seeded Krejcikova won her second Grand Slam singles title this summer, but then she didn’t play any matches after the Paris Olympics. She acknowledged last week not knowing where her level of play was.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wimbledon us open sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK