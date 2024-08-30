Wimbledon champion Krejcikova crashes out

The No. 8-seeded Krejcikova won her second Grand Slam singles title this summer, but then she didn’t play any matches after the Paris Olympics

Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova, the Wimbledon champion was knocked out of the US Open in the second round on Wednesday, defeated by Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5.

The No. 8-seeded Krejcikova won her second Grand Slam singles title this summer, but then she didn’t play any matches after the Paris Olympics. She acknowledged last week not knowing where her level of play was.

