Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us Team Indias Radha Yadav after Gujarat floods

"Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us": Team India's Radha Yadav after Gujarat floods

Updated on: 30 August,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Radha took to Instagram to thank National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for coming to her aid

Spinner Radha Yadav

Listen to this article
"Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us": Team India's Radha Yadav after Gujarat floods
x
00:00

India’s left-arm spinner, Radha Yadav, expressed her gratitude to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for their rescue efforts after she found herself in a dangerous situation due to floods in Vadodara.


Also Read: "Alexei Popyrin is getting closer and closer, knocking on the door": Novak Djokovic



Radha took to Instagram to thank National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for coming to her aid. In a video, Radha shared scenes of the flooding around her neighbourhood, showing rescue personnel navigating the submerged streets on a raft.


“We were stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us,” Radha wrote, highlighting the severity of the situation and the timely intervention by the rescue teams.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india indian womens cricket team National Disaster Response Force vadodara sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK