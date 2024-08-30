Radha took to Instagram to thank National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for coming to her aid

Spinner Radha Yadav

Listen to this article "Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us": Team India's Radha Yadav after Gujarat floods x 00:00

India’s left-arm spinner, Radha Yadav, expressed her gratitude to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for their rescue efforts after she found herself in a dangerous situation due to floods in Vadodara.

Radha took to Instagram to thank National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for coming to her aid. In a video, Radha shared scenes of the flooding around her neighbourhood, showing rescue personnel navigating the submerged streets on a raft.

“We were stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us,” Radha wrote, highlighting the severity of the situation and the timely intervention by the rescue teams.

