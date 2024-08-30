"Border-Gavaskar Trophy is going to be a classic series": John Buchanan

Former Australia coach John Buchanan feels five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year will test India and Oz players physically and mentally

India captain Rohit Sharma with Australia skipper Pat Cummins. Pic/Getty Images

Former Australia coach John Buchanan reckoned the 2024-25 five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a real test for players physically as well as mentally. Though he feels the Australians have a good chance at home, he opines that India’s performance in the series will depend on how the visitors’ top-order batsmen perform Down Under.

The first Test will be held in Perth starting from November 22. “It’s going to be a classic series. Five Tests, which is one more Test than played previously, does make a difference because by the time they reach Sydney [for fifth Test starting on January 3], both teams would have played presumably four hard Test matches. So that’s going to test everybody physically and mentally,” Buchanan told reporters on the sidelines of a launch of the Ready Steady Go Kids program at the CP Goenka International School in Andheri on Thursday.

John Buchanan at CP Goenka International School, Andheri, yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

“India’s top order, [Yashasvi] Jaiswal, [skipper Rohit] Sharma himself, [Virat] Kohli, possibly [Shreyas] Iyer… they’ve got to bat really well to establish totals and then the likes of [pacer Jasprit] Bumrah, [Mohammed] Shami, [Mohammed] Siraj will come into their own,” Buchanan remarked. Just like former Australian opener Matthew Hayden lavished praise on India’s young opener Jaiswal recently, Buchanan too felt the left-hander is an exciting talent on whom India’s success will depend on.

“He’s [Jaiswal] an exciting young player, and amongst other exciting players, but he’s certainly one to watch. He hasn’t played in Australia, or at least he hasn’t played in Perth in a Test on a wicket that bounces so his ability to adjust to those conditions in some sense might be a barometer as to how India will go through the series,” said Buchanan.