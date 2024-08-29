India’s success continued in the Men’s SL4 category, where Sukant Kadam clinched a hard-fought win against Malaysia’s Mhd Amin Burhanuddin

Nitesh Kumar beat India's Tokyo Paralympic medallist Manoj Sarkar (Pic: PCI/X)

Listen to this article Paris Paralympics 2024 | Day 1 highlights: India's para-shuttlers light up opening day x 00:00

India’s journey at the Paris Paralympics 2024 commenced with impressive performances from its para-badminton squad, marking a strong start on the event’s opening day. The contingent showcased a blend of victories and competitive matches, setting a promising tone for the nation's campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a standout display, the duo of Nitesh Kumar and Murugesan delivered a commanding performance, securing a decisive victory over their compatriots Suhas and Palak with scores of 21-14, 21-17. This triumph underscored the skill and determination of India's badminton players, establishing a high standard for the games to follow.

India’s success continued in the Men’s SL4 category, where Sukant Kadam clinched a hard-fought win against Malaysia’s Mhd Amin Burhanuddin. The match was a closely contested battle, ending with Kadam prevailing 17-21, 21-15, 22-20. In a similarly intense encounter, Tarun defeated Brazil's Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira in straight sets, 21-17, 21-19. Additionally, Suhas demonstrated his dominance with a resounding victory over Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani, finishing 21-7, 21-5.

In the SL3 category, Nitesh Kumar faced a challenging match against fellow Indian Manoj Sarkar. The contest was a thrilling spectacle, with Kumar emerging victorious after a tough three-set battle, concluding with scores of 21-13, 18-21, 21-18.

As the Paris Paralympics progresses, India’s athletes remain focused and determined, gearing up for more events in the coming days. This year, India has dispatched its largest Paralympics delegation to date, comprising 84 athletes competing across 12 sports. This expansion reflects the growing prominence of para-sports in the country and highlights India’s commitment to fostering talent in these disciplines.

Also Read: Sheetal Devi finishes 2nd in women’s compound Open ranking round

India’s participation in the Paris Paralympics 2024 signifies a notable increase in both the size of the contingent and the nation's medal aspirations. With a goal to exceed their previous achievements, India aims to build on the successes of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. At those games, the Indian para-badminton team excelled, winning a total of four medals, including two golds, one silver, and one bronze.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics were a landmark for India, marking its most successful performance to date. The country secured 19 medals overall, comprising five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. This achievement set a new benchmark for Indian para-sports and fueled ambitions for even greater success in future Paralympic events.

With the Paris Paralympics underway, the stage is set for India to build on its legacy and strive for new heights in the world of para-sports.