Paris Paralympics 2024: Sheetal Devi finishes 2nd in women’s compound Open ranking round

Sheetal Devi (Pic: @Sheetal_archery/X)

India’s remarkable armless archer, Sheetal Devi, on Thursday achieved a significant milestone at the Paris Paralympics 2024 by finishing second in the women's individual compound open ranking round. With an impressive score of 703 points out of a possible 720, Devi secured her place directly in the round of 16.

The 17-year-old archer hails from Jammu and Kashmir and competes using her legs, having been born without arms due to phocomelia syndrome, a rare congenital disorder that results in underdeveloped limbs.

Devi's extraordinary performance not only earned her the second position but also saw her surpass the previous ranking round world record of 698 points, set earlier this month by Phoebe Pine Paterson of Great Britain. Despite this, the Turkish archer Oznur Girdi Cure set a new record with a score of 704 points, narrowly edging out Devi for the top spot.

In the ranking round, the top four finishers, including Devi, received byes from the initial round of 32, advancing them directly to the round of 16, which is scheduled for Saturday. Devi will compete against the winner of the round of 32 match between Mariana Zuniga of Chile and Choi Na Mi of Korea. Zuniga, who claimed silver in the women's individual compound open at the Tokyo Paralympics, finished 15th in the ranking round, while Choi finished 18th.

Devi’s journey to the Paris Paralympics 2024 has been nothing short of inspiring. Her rise to prominence began with her outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, last year. There, she made history as the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Games, securing victories in both the women’s individual compound and the mixed team event. Additionally, she earned a silver medal in the women’s doubles event, bringing her total medal count to three.

Discovered at a military camp in the remote region of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, Devi’s talent was recognized and nurtured by the Indian Army, which took her in during her childhood. Her exceptional skills in archery have continued to captivate audiences and inspire many, including her landmark achievement as the first armless woman to win a medal at the Para World Archery Championships last year.

Devi's story is a testament to her resilience and dedication. Despite the physical challenges posed by her condition, she has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in archery. Her achievements not only highlight her personal perseverance but also shine a light on the capabilities of athletes with disabilities, illustrating that with determination and support, extraordinary feats can be accomplished. As she prepares for the upcoming round of 16, Devi remains a beacon of hope and inspiration, embodying the spirit of overcoming adversity through sport.

