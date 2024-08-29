Breaking News
Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school partially reopens
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class
Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala
Mumbai: GRP catches thief who only stole from women
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > National Sports Day 2024 PM Modi commemorates hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand

National Sports Day 2024: PM Modi commemorates hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand

Updated on: 29 August,2024 06:04 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Every year, National Sports Day is celebrated as a befitting tribute to our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage

National Sports Day 2024: PM Modi commemorates hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand

PM Modi, Major Dhyan Chand (Pic: AFP/PTI)

Listen to this article
National Sports Day 2024: PM Modi commemorates hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand
x
00:00

On the occasion of National Sports Day 2024 (which is also Major Dhyan Chand's birthday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt tribute to the legendary hockey player on Thursday, as per a PIB release.


Dhyan Chand celebrated as 'The Wizard' represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1500 goals in the 185 matches he played as a centre forward during his international career, which includes three Olympic Gold Medal wins in 1928,1932 and 1936. He was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birth anniversary on August 29, is celebrated as National Sports Day.



Every year, National Sports Day is celebrated as a befitting tribute to our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage.


In his tweet earlier today, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of recognizing all those who have passionately contributed to sports and proudly represented India on the global stage.

Also Read: Can India surpass Tokyo’s medal count? Or is it just a pipe dream?

PM Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting sports at all levels to create an ecosystem where every young Indian can aspire to play and shine.

"Greetings on National Sports Day. Today we pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. It is an occasion to compliment all those passionate about sports and those who have played for India. Our Government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes to everyone on National Sports Day 2024. 

"On the birth anniversary of hockey magician Major Dhyan Chand, I pay my respects and wish all fellow countrymen a Happy 'National Sports Day,'" Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"Major Dhyan Chand's life is a symbol that any goal can be achieved with unwavering dedication and relentless effort. He not only elevated Indian hockey to great heights but also inspired a positive consciousness towards sports in the country. This illustrious athlete will continue to guide future generations," he added

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hockey sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK