The exercise was conducted from April 1 and April 11, 2025. Pic/Defence PRO

The fourth edition of the India-US joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise 'Tiger Triumph 2025' concluded on 11 April with a grand Distinguished Visitors' Day (DV Day) held at Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada.

The event showcased combined efforts of both countries' armed forces, an official statement said.

The statement issued by the Defence PRO said that senior military officials attended the event, including the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area, the US Consul General, the Commander of US Navy Strike Group Five, and other dignitaries from both nations.

It said that the DV Day witnessed seamless execution of complex operations at/off Kakinada including Standoff and Hard Beaching, Slithering Ops by Special Operations Forces from SC and Mi 17V5 Helicopters, participation of C130 Aircraft and integrated Air Operations by the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, US Navy, US Army, and US Marine Corps.

The exercise was conducted from April 1 and April 11, 2025. It provided invaluable training in HADR operations and familiarised participants with each other’s capabilities, techniques, and procedures.

The Tiger Triumph was first held in 2019, with the primary aim of strengthening operational synergies, facilitated by logistics exchange under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and towards integrating emerging technologies between the two militaries, the statement said.

It said that the Harbour Phase of the exercise was conducted from April 1 to April 7, 2025 at Visakhapatnam.

"The phase commenced with an opening ceremony attended by Jorgan K. Andrews, Chargé d'Affaires, US Embassy, and Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command. Activities during this phase included Pre-Sail Conferences, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) on key technologies including medical, drone, space etc. The Harbour phase also included cross-deck visits, ship boarding drills and friendly sports fixtures," the statement said.

Sea Phase, undertaken off the coast of Kakinada from April 8 to April 11, 2025, featured complex maritime operations, cross-deck landings of aircraft, landing of troops at Kakinada and NDRF activities.

As part of the HADR exercise, a Combined Coordination Centre (CCC) was established to coordinate large-scale joint operations, alongside the setup of a Joint Relief and Medical Camp by Indian Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) and US counterparts, it said.