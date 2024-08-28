As Todd Murphy continues to work on his fitness and sharpen his skills, he remains focused on securing his spot back in the Australian squad as the primary spin option after Nathan Lyon. He proved his worth by snapping the wickets of Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes and Joe Root

Todd Murphy (Pic: File Pic)

Australia's Todd Murphy is ready to reclaim his spot in the Test side as Nathan Lyon's potential successor. Earlier Murphy has a bad phase struggling with injuries and bad form.

The young off-spinner, who was once one of Australia's most promising prospects, endured a frustrating summer as shoulder issues hampered his performance.

Todd Murphy established his rise during the 2023-24 domestic season, where he played crucial roles alongside and as a replacement for Nathan Lyon during the India series and the tour to the United Kingdom.

He proved his worth by snapping the wickets of Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes and Joe Root.

However, his first full Sheffield Shield season brought mixed results, yielding 17 wickets at an average of 38. The promising start was derailed by persistent right shoulder problems, which prevented him from replicating his earlier success.

Reflecting on his tough summer, Todd Murphy admitted, "I reckon that was probably the biggest challenge."

"I built it up like it was going to be quite an important summer for me, and I really wanted to do well off the back of that (his Test appearances)," Murphy was quoted as per cricket.com.au.

"Then unfortunately, it just didn't play out like that. It was just challenging the whole way through, and I never felt like I was at my best," he added.

His inability to perform at his peak stemmed from a recurring shoulder niggle.

"I had a shoulder niggle that was there the whole season and I probably I wasn't having the success I wanted to on the field, so I was pushing hard at training as well to try and get back (into form)," Murphy explained, adding that the constant effort to regain form at training only exacerbated his injury.

"That sort of meant that the shoulder was never getting a break, and I was always just up against it, going into games never feeling good and confident in my shoulder, which was tough work," he noted.

Despite the setback, Murphy remains optimistic, viewing the experience as a learning curve.

"But I think it was one of those (experiences) that you look back on and you take a bit out of. I learnt a few things about myself and how I'm going to approach games going forward," he added.

Murphy's determination to secure his place as Lyon's successor comes amid growing competition. Fellow off-spinner Corey Rocciccioli had an impressive Shield campaign with 47 wickets, while leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson also made a strong case with 30 wickets. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who shared the spin duties with Murphy and Lyon in India, is also keen to re-enter the Test scene following his move to Tasmania.

Encouragingly for Murphy, his shoulder issues, involving bursae at the front and tendon damage at the back, are now under control after a winter focused on strengthening the joint.

National selectors had expressed satisfaction with his performance in England, reinforcing Murphy's belief in his potential.

"I think they were happy with what I was able to do in England," he noted.

"Obviously it's hard to live up to what 'Gaz' (Lyon) has done for the last 10 or so years," he said.

"I think at the back end of that, it was just 'go back to Victoria and just keep showing us what you can do, and just make sure that if anything happens to Gaz, that you're still the next man that we pick,'" he added.

"That was the key messaging," Murphy noted. Todd Murphy's takeaway from the Ashes was to play on his strengths, regardless of how opposition batsmen approached him.

The time when he claimed six wickets in Oval, showcased his ability to learn quickly and adapt in pressure situations. This capped off his initial burst of Test appearances with 21 wickets at an impressive average of 25.42, including dismissing Kohli in all four Tests in India.

As Todd Murphy continues to work on his fitness and sharpen his skills, he remains focused on securing his spot back in the Australian squad as the primary spin option after Nathan Lyon.

