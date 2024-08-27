T20 World Cup: Australia includes Darcie Brown, snubs Jess Jonassen from squad

Brown, who pulled out of the tour of Bangladesh in March due to a foot injury, is now fully fit and will be joined by fellow pacer Tayla Vlaeminck

Pacer Darcie Brown, who has recovered from her foot injury, was on Monday named in Australia’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup even as the defending champions left out experienced spinner Jess Jonassen.

Brown, who pulled out of the tour of Bangladesh in March due to a foot injury, is now fully fit and will be joined by fellow pacer Tayla Vlaeminck.

“The pace duo of Tayla and Darcie is one we’ve been wanting to unleash for a while and is a real point of difference for us,” selection chief Shawn Flegler said. The team, which will be vying for a fourth consecutive T20 title, will be led by Alyssa Healy while Tahlia McGrath will be her deputy in the tournament beginning in the UAE on October 3.

“This is the first time in a long time we’ve had our entire contract list available for selection ahead of a World Cup,” Flegler said. Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris have also recovered from their injuries.

