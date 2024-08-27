Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > T20 World Cup Australia includes Darcie Brown snubs Jess Jonassen from squad

T20 World Cup: Australia includes Darcie Brown, snubs Jess Jonassen from squad

Updated on: 27 August,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Top

Brown, who pulled out of the tour of Bangladesh in March due to a foot injury, is now fully fit and will be joined by fellow pacer Tayla Vlaeminck

T20 World Cup: Australia includes Darcie Brown, snubs Jess Jonassen from squad

Darcie Brown

Listen to this article
T20 World Cup: Australia includes Darcie Brown, snubs Jess Jonassen from squad
x
00:00

Pacer Darcie Brown, who has recovered from her foot injury, was on Monday named in Australia’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup even as the defending champions left out experienced spinner Jess Jonassen.


Brown, who pulled out of the tour of Bangladesh in March due to a foot injury, is now fully fit and will be joined by fellow pacer Tayla Vlaeminck.



Also Read: 2024-25 India v Australia Test battle will be the best series of the 21st century so far: Geoff Lawson


“The pace duo of Tayla and Darcie is one we’ve been wanting to unleash for a while and is a real point of difference for us,” selection chief Shawn Flegler said. The team, which will be vying for a fourth consecutive T20 title, will be led by Alyssa Healy while Tahlia McGrath will be her deputy in the tournament beginning in the UAE on October 3. 

“This is the first time in a long time we’ve had our entire contract list available for selection ahead of a World Cup,” Flegler said. Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris have also recovered from their injuries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

t20 cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK