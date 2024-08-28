Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis reveals mantra that helps him thrive in Test format

Ahead of the second Test match against England, Kamindu Mendis opened up about his tactics which supported his batting and allowed him to express himself freely on the field. Before making a return to the side, Kamindu Mendis served his time as a squad player for two years and that period helped him to improve

Kamindu Mendis (Pic: File Pic)

Staying calm is the key to success in Test cricket, says Kamindu Mendis.

In the first match of the three-match Test series against England in Manchester, Kamindu Mendis played a stunning knock of 113 runs but failed to take his team home.

Following his knock, the Lankan's batting average was 92.16 which is the second-highest in Test cricket among players who have more than 500 runs to their name.

"I do basic things and try to keep calm in the middle. What I wanted was to do what I could on the day for the team. That's really my only goal: to give as much to my team as possible, whether on the batting front, bowling front or via fielding," Kamindu said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Two years ago, Kamindu Mendis made his debut against Australia by replacing Dhananjaya de Silva. He impressed with a knock of 61 but had to bide his time on the sidelines to showcase his talent again.

The opportunity that he longed for came against Bangladesh earlier this year. Kamindu Mendis seized the moment and scored a twin hundred to show his worth to the team.



Kamindu Mendis opens up on playing as a replacement

"I knew that the batting was packed, but what I tried to do was to do as best as I could in the chance that I had. I had to exit the team after that, but I don't see that as a mistake. You have to make various decisions to balance a team, and I came into that side only because Dhananjaya had Covid. When he returned, I had to make way. That's fair," Kamindu said.

"Even though I didn't get to play, I was in the squad and travelling with the team, pretty much every tour. Going on so many tours with experienced players on those tours also helped me play well in my first few innings," he added.

Ahead of the second Test match against England, Kamindu Mendis will look to continue his form. The match is set to begin on August 29.

(With ANI Inputs)