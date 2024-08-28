Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Englands Dawid Malan announces retirement from international cricket

England's Dawid Malan announces retirement from international cricket

Updated on: 28 August,2024 02:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Dawid Malan played 22 Test matches, 30 ODIs and 62 T20Is for England. In 2020, Malan was ranked as the number 1 T20I batsman and later was part of England's T20 World Cup 2022-winning side

England's Dawid Malan announces retirement from international cricket

Dawaid Malan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
England's Dawid Malan announces retirement from international cricket
x
00:00

England's Dawid Malan who ruled the T20I format for years has announced his retirement from international cricket.


The 36-year-old Malan told British newspaper The Times of London that he exceeded expectations with his success in the white-ball game but was disappointed that he couldn't handle the intensity of Test cricket.



Also Read: "Impact Player rule gives a little more value for strategy and makes the game fairer": Ravichandran Ashwin


Dawid Malan's international records

Dawid Malan played 22 Test matches, 30 ODIs and 62 T20Is for England. In 62 shortest format matches, the former left-handed batsman scored 1,892 runs with a best score of unbeaten 103 runs. In 22 Test matches, Malan smashed 1,074 runs and in ODIs, the veteran has 1,450 runs to his name. In Tests and One-Day Internationals, Malan's highest score has been 140 runs. He has a total number of eight international centuries for the "Three Lions."

In 2020, Malan was ranked as the number 1 T20I batsman and later was part of England's T20 World Cup 2022-winning side.

Malan was left out of the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and hasn't played for England in any format since the 50-over World Cup last year.

It was his inability to forge a career as a Test batter that left him with the most regrets.

I took all three formats extremely seriously but the intensity of test cricket was something else five days plus the days building up," Malan told the Times. "I'm a big trainer; I love hitting lots of balls and I'd train hard in the build-up, and then the days were long and intense. You can't switch off.

"I found it very mentally draining, especially the long test series that I played, where my performances dropped off from the third or fourth test onwards."

(With AP Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

england sports news cricket news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK