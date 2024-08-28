Dawid Malan played 22 Test matches, 30 ODIs and 62 T20Is for England. In 2020, Malan was ranked as the number 1 T20I batsman and later was part of England's T20 World Cup 2022-winning side

Dawaid Malan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article England's Dawid Malan announces retirement from international cricket x 00:00

England's Dawid Malan who ruled the T20I format for years has announced his retirement from international cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old Malan told British newspaper The Times of London that he exceeded expectations with his success in the white-ball game but was disappointed that he couldn't handle the intensity of Test cricket.

Also Read: "Impact Player rule gives a little more value for strategy and makes the game fairer": Ravichandran Ashwin

Dawid Malan's international records



Dawid Malan played 22 Test matches, 30 ODIs and 62 T20Is for England. In 62 shortest format matches, the former left-handed batsman scored 1,892 runs with a best score of unbeaten 103 runs. In 22 Test matches, Malan smashed 1,074 runs and in ODIs, the veteran has 1,450 runs to his name. In Tests and One-Day Internationals, Malan's highest score has been 140 runs. He has a total number of eight international centuries for the "Three Lions."

In 2020, Malan was ranked as the number 1 T20I batsman and later was part of England's T20 World Cup 2022-winning side.

Malan was left out of the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and hasn't played for England in any format since the 50-over World Cup last year.

It was his inability to forge a career as a Test batter that left him with the most regrets.

I took all three formats extremely seriously but the intensity of test cricket was something else five days plus the days building up," Malan told the Times. "I'm a big trainer; I love hitting lots of balls and I'd train hard in the build-up, and then the days were long and intense. You can't switch off.

"I found it very mentally draining, especially the long test series that I played, where my performances dropped off from the third or fourth test onwards."

(With AP Inputs)